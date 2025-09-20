Trump: Prosecutor Siebert 'Didn't Quit, I Fired Him'

President Donald Trump said on Saturday he had withdrawn the nomination of Erik Siebert, who has been overseeing an investigation of a prominent Trump critic, to be a federal prosecutor in Virginia.

"Today I withdrew the Nomination of Erik Siebert as U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, when I was informed that he received the UNUSUALLY STRONG support" of two Democratic senators, Trump posted on Truth Social.

Siebert resigned on Friday after Trump called for his removal, Reuters reported, citing an internal email and a person familiar with the matter.

But Trump posted: "He didn't quit, I fired him!"

Siebert, who has not been confirmed by the Senate for his position, has overseen a fraud investigation into New York Attorney General Letitia James but has not pursued charges and has expressed doubts about the case.

Siebert's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.