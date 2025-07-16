Quinnipiac Poll: 63 Percent Disapprove of Epstein Files Handling

Most voters disapprove of the way President Donald Trump and his administration have handled the investigation into convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein in a new poll that comes after the release of the Justice Department's memo closing the case on the notorious billionaire.

Last week, the Justice Department announced that the government would not release its files on Epstein and claimed that there is no list of clients involved in sex trafficking. Trump has repeatedly dismissed concerns about the Epstein files in recent statements, telling his supporters to stop focusing on the issue.

According to a Quinnipiac University poll, most voters disapprove of the Trump administration's handling of the situation, with fewer than one in five voters approving of their approach.

63% disapprove of the Trump administration's handling of the Epstein files

17% approve

20% have no opinion

Republicans were far more likely than Democrats or independents to approve of the Trump administration's handling of the matter, with just under half approving.

Republicans: 40% approve, 36% disapprove

Democrats: 2% approve, 83% disapprove

Independents: 11% approve, 71% disapprove

Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst Tim Malloy said in a statement: "Epstein has been dead and gone for years but his tawdry legacy looms large in a country wanting to know more about who he knew and whether secrets have been buried with him.”

Attorney General Pam Bondi is also in hot water with voters according to the poll, with most voters disapproving of her job performance.

32% approve

53% disapprove

15% have no opinion

FBI Director Kash Patel faired only slightly better, with less than half of voters disapproving of his job performance.

36% disapprove

47% approve

17% have no opinion

The Quinnipiac survey of 1,290 registered voters across the country from July 10-14 has a margin of error of +/- 2.7 percentage points.