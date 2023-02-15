Rep. Harriet Hageman Endorses Trump: 'One of the Best Presidents of My Lifetime'

Rep. Harriet Hageman, R-Wyo., who defeated Liz Cheney in the congressional primary last year by a landslide, endorsed former President Donald Trump for his 2024 White House bid Wednesday.

"President Trump stood with me for my election in 2022, and I am proud to stand with him in 2024," Hageman wrote Wednesday on Twitter.

"I believe that Donald Trump was one of the best presidents of my lifetime," she added to Breitbart in a statement shared by Trump's Save America PAC. "His policies were great for Wyoming and the country as a whole. He understood that we must promote and support our domestic energy industries, allow states to responsibly develop their own natural resources, enforce immigration laws and protect our southern border, and lead the country with strength so that our allies respect us while our enemies fear us."

Hageman also blasted President Joe Biden in her statement and said he must be defeated.

"Joe Biden has taken the exact opposite approach on all these policy issues and look at what he has done to our country," Hageman continued. "We are again reliant on foreign sources of energy, our fuel prices are too high, inflation continues to soar, our border is in crisis, and the Chinese are having a field day violating our airspace, stealing our intellectual property, and flooding our country with fentanyl. We must turn this country around by defeating Biden, or whatever candidate the Democrats put up to replace him."

Her statement comes a day after Nikki Haley, who served as Trump’s U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, launched her 2024 campaign.

Other Republicans considering a presidential run include Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., New Hampshire GOP Gov. Chris Sununu, former Vice President Mike Pence, and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.