Trump Endorses Tudor Dixon Before Tuesday's Michigan GOP Gov. Primary

With just this weekend before the final vote, former President Donald Trump has delivered a long-expected endorsement of Tudor Dixon in Michigan's GOP gubernatorial primary Friday night.

"Tudor Dixon is a conservative warrior who built an impressive career in the steel industry while working with her fabulous father, who is now watching her proudly from above," Trump's Save America statement, posted to Truth Social, concluded.

"She raised a beautiful family, and is ready to save Michigan. She's pro-God, pro-gun, and pro-freedom, and she won't be stopped! She will stand up to the radical left as they try to indoctrinate our children and is ready to take on one of the worst governors in the nation, Gretchen Whitmer, who is trying to destroy Michigan and our country.

"Tudor Dixon will make a great governor and has my complete and total endorsement. She will not let you down!"

Whitmer has been a frequent target of Trump and other conservative's ire, and Trump has vowed to back Republican candidates to help retake control of states – and Congress – in the 2022 midterms.

"The Great State of Michigan is being destroyed by the radical left Democrats. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is the queen of lockdowns (except for her husband), school closures, and a suffering economy that's not just hurting Michigan, but the entire country," Trump's statement began.

"It's time for a big change, and a big comeback!"

Michigan's GOP primary voting closes Tuesday in one of the key midterm battlegrounds. Trump had thus far held of on endorsing a candidate in the gubernatorial primary, but he has long supported Dixon's candidacy without an official endorsement.

"When I met Tudor Dixon, she was not well known, but I could tell she had something very special — it was a quality that few others have," Trump's statement added. "She delivered a powerful speech on how she would lead Michigan, fight for election integrity, turn around the economy, and protect the future of Michigan for every child.

"Then, after recognizing her during my rally speech in April, her campaign took off like a rocket ship. The great people of Michigan got it — just like I did."

Dixon has held a consistent lead in the latest polling in the Michigan GOP gubernatorial race, and has even had Democrats pouring $1.6 million into attack ads against her.

"The huge ad buy between now and the election by the Democratic Governors Association is designed to take down Tudor Dixon who they believe will be the most difficult opponent for Gov. Gretchen Whitmer," Mitchell Research President Steve Mitchell wrote in his analysis of his poll that had Dixon as a 6-point favorite – outside of the margin of error.

"They have successfully elected weaker candidates in other states such as Maryland. By expending the money now, they will save millions if they get a candidate they believe is weaker than Dixon.

"It's obvious by this buy that the Democrats fear that Dixon is the strongest candidate to take on Gov. Whitmer. The question is, will Republicans allow the Democratic Governors Association to determine who the GOP candidate for governor will be?"

Despite opposition from establishment. anti-Trump Republicans and Democrats even funding GOP challengers, Trump's midterm endorsement primary record stands at 137-10 (93%), according to Ballotpedia.