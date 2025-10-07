Trump-Backed Van Epps Wins Tennessee GOP Primary

President Donald Trump's last-minute endorsement proved decisive in Tennessee, helping Matt Van Epps capture the Republican nomination in a special House election to replace former Rep. Mark Green, USA Today reported.

Van Epps, a former Tennessee general services commissioner and decorated Army helicopter pilot, defeated eight rivals Tuesday to secure the nomination for the Nashville-area seat. He will face Democrat state Rep. Aftyn Behn in the Dec. 2 special election.

Trump announced his support just days before the vote, praising Van Epps as "A West Point Graduate, and Combat Decorated Army Helicopter Pilot" who understands "the WISDOM and COURAGE required to Defend our Country."

The president's endorsement quickly reshaped the race. Two Republican hopefuls dropped out following Trump's statement, while others struggled to gain traction against the surge of support for Van Epps.

Van Epps also benefited from endorsements by Green, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, and Club for Growth President David McIntosh. Several former rivals who suspended their campaigns also rallied behind him.

The crowded GOP field included state Reps. Jody Barrett and Gino Bulso; businessman Adolph Agbeko Dagan; Mason Foley, a former aide to Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.; Montgomery County Commissioner Jason Knight; retired detective Joe Leurs; real estate agent Stewart Parks, who Trump pardoned after the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol protest; and former congressional candidate Tres Wittum.

Green, who resigned from Congress in July to pursue private sector work, won reelection last November with nearly 60% of the vote. His district supported Trump by 22 points in 2020, giving Republicans confidence that Van Epps is the clear favorite in the December election.

Van Epps' campaign emphasized his military service and his alignment with Trump. He previously coordinated Tennessee's COVID-19 response and was tapped by Lee last year to serve as general services commissioner.

The race carried high stakes for House Republicans.

With only a 219-214 majority, House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., needs every Republican vote to steer legislation through the chamber. A Van Epps victory in December would help solidify that edge.

Van Epps' candidacy has not been without controversy. A Tennessee veteran filed a complaint alleging improper use of his military uniform in campaign ads, a potential violation of Pentagon rules.

Still, Republican leaders and Trump allies have rallied to his side, framing the contest as a test of loyalty and momentum heading into the 2026 election.

For Democrats, Behn faces an uphill climb in a district long dominated by Republicans.