Trump-Endorsed Rep. Greg Pence Wins Indiana GOP House Primary

Rep. Greg Pence, R-Ind., on Tuesday won the Republican primary and will defend his seat representing Indiana's 6th Congressional District.

Pence, brother of former Vice President Mike Pence, was endorsed by former President Donald Trump.

By Wednesday morning and with 73% of precincts reporting, Pence had received 76.9% of the vote over challenger James Alspach, who had 23.1%, according to the Indiana Election Division.

Pence is favored to win a third term in November in his deeply red district.

"I would like to thank my family, friends and supporters that put their trust in me to faithfully represent the newly-drawn Sixth District, and it is a tremendous honor to be the GOP nominee," Pence tweeted.

"I will work tirelessly in the coming months to earn the support of my new constituents, and look forward to continuing to represent our Hoosier values in Congress," he added.

Greg Pence's victory was one of several victories for Trump's endorsements Tuesday night, with the most notable being author J.D. Vance winning Ohio's contentious GOP Senate primary after being endorsed by the former president.