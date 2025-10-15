Trump, Allies Plan Boosts on Ciatarelli N.J. Governor's Race

President Donald Trump plans to throw his endorsement and his allies' fundraising muscle behind Jack Ciattarelli, the Republican nominee for New Jersey governor, in next month's elections, according to sources close to the discussions.

Trump's political operation is planning tele-rallies for Ciattarelli, and his allies are raising millions for a pro-Ciattarelli super PAC, Axios reported on Wednesday.

Polls show Ciattarelli running competitively against Democrat Rep. Mikie Sherrill in the deep-blue state, where a GOP upset would mark a major win for the Trump White House.

A RealClearPolitics average of the polls shows Sherrill with a lead of four percentage points over Ciattarelli.

The race will decide the successor to Gov. Phil Murphy, a Democrat who has served since 2018 and is term-limited.

The Nov. 4 elections in New Jersey and Virginia will offer early insight into voter sentiment 10 months into Trump's second term.

Senior Republican strategists say Trump could help most by energizing GOP voters in an off-year contest when turnout typically dips. Republicans have struggled in recent years when Trump himself was not on the ballot.

An in-person visit by Trump to New Jersey is not currently planned.

The president lost the state last year to then-Vice President Kamala Harris with 46% of the vote, and Sherrill has been working to tie Ciattarelli to Trump in her campaign.

Ciattarelli, who highlighted Trump's endorsement during the GOP primary, has since distanced himself on several policy issues, including claims linking Tylenol use in pregnancy to autism.

Still, analysts say Ciattarelli must drive turnout in Trump-leaning counties such as Monmouth, Ocean, and Atlantic to have a shot at victory.

During a debate last week, Ciattarelli gave Trump an "A" grade but stopped short of calling himself part of the MAGA movement, instead describing himself as "part of a New Jersey movement."

"We're appreciative of all the help we've received from the president and his team so far, and grateful for any support they provide down the stretch," Ciattarelli strategist Chris Russell told Axios.

Trump's team is also weighing how deeply to get involved in Virginia's statewide races.

His allies are optimistic about Republican Attorney General Jason Miyares' reelection fight against Democrat Jay Jones, who has faced backlash for past text messages wishing death upon the children of Virginia's former state House speaker.

Trump has endorsed Miyares but has not endorsed Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears, the GOP nominee for Virginia governor, who has been trailing Democrat Rep. Abigail Spanberger in polls.