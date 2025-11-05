WATCH TV LIVE

'Happy Anniversary!' — Trump Cheers Year Since Landslide Win

Wednesday, 05 November 2025 10:47 AM EST

President Donald Trump marked the anniversary of his 2024 election victory Wednesday with a celebratory post on Truth Social, writing that it was "one of the Greatest Presidential Victories in History."

"Happy Anniversary! On this day, November 5th, one year ago, we had one of the Greatest Presidential Victories in History — Such an Honor to represent our Country," he wrote.

Trump's message also touted the state of the economy under his administration.

"Our Economy is BOOMING, and Costs are coming way down. Affordability is our goal. Love to the American People!" he wrote.

Trump's post came one year after his historic 2024 win, when he defeated Joe Biden in a closely watched rematch that reshaped the political landscape.

The 2024 race was defined by debates over inflation, border security, and foreign policy, with Trump framing the contest as a mandate to "restore American strength and prosperity."

Since returning to the White House in January, Trump has advanced policies aimed at cutting regulations, expanding U.S. energy production, and driving down consumer costs.

The administration has credited its "America First" economic agenda for fueling new growth and easing inflationary pressures.

Critics have questioned the long-term sustainability of Trump's economic approach, but recent government reports show continued job growth, falling inflation, and renewed optimism among small-business owners.

This is the full text of Trump's Truth Social post, published at 10:28 a.m. ET:

"Happy Anniversary! On this day, November 5th, one year ago, we had one of the Greatest Presidential Victories in History — Such an Honor to represent our Country. Our Economy is BOOMING, and Costs are coming way down. Affordability is our goal. Love to the American People!

PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP"
 

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Wednesday, 05 November 2025 10:47 AM
