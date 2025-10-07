WATCH TV LIVE

Trump Honors Hostages' Families at WH to Mark Oct. 7

Tuesday, 07 October 2025 08:19 PM EDT

President Donald Trump on Tuesday met with Edan Alexander — who spent nearly 600 days in Hamas captivity — and his family, along with the family of slain hostage Omer Neutra, to mark the second anniversary of the Iranian-backed group's terrorist attack in Israel on Oct. 7, 2023.

The meeting underscored the lingering pain of families still seeking justice and closure as Hamas continues to hold Israeli hostages and the remains of those killed during the assault.

Alexander, 21, a New Jersey native and Israeli soldier, was held by Hamas for 584 days before being released in May.

Neutra, 21, a Long Island, New York, native and Israel Defense Forces tank platoon commander during the attack, was initially believed to have been taken alive.

The IDF confirmed in December that Neutra died during the assault and that Hamas continues to hold his body — one of 28 dead hostages believed to be held in the Gaza Strip.

"Today, on the second anniversary of the October 7 attack, President Trump welcomed Edan Alexander, who was held hostage by Hamas for 584 days, and the family of Omer Neutra to the Oval Office," the White House wrote on X, posting two photos of each family with Trump.

"President Trump is committed to bringing every hostage home."

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt shared a similar post on X.

Neutra's father, Ronen Neutra, told reporters after the meeting that they spoke to Trump as representatives of the "28 bereaved families who are among the 40 total hostage families."

"We reminded him how important it is that the deceased are also returned for burial," Neutra said, according to The Times of Israel.

The meeting came amid peace negotiations in Egypt following a 20-point plan unveiled by Trump last week.

Israel has agreed to the proposal, and Hamas has accepted portions of it, but key details still must be settled before the war ends and all 48 remaining hostages — alive and dead — are returned.

Ronen Neutra said he believes Trump is "hopeful," but added that the president told them to "wait and see what happens in the coming days."

Michael Katz

Michael Katz is a Newsmax reporter with more than 30 years of experience reporting and editing on news, culture, and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Politics
Tuesday, 07 October 2025 08:19 PM
