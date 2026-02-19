Trump Banner Hung Over Justice Department HQ

A large blue banner featuring President Donald Trump's face was hung on the exterior of Justice Department headquarters on Thursday.

The banner, hung between two columns on one corner of the building, says, "Make America Safe Again," a spin on Trump's vow to "Make America Great Again."

In a statement, the Justice Department said it is proud to "celebrate 250 years of our great country and our historic work to make America safe again at President Trump's direction."

Former FBI Director James Comey, who was investigated and charged by the Justice Department on allegations he lied to Congress, blasted the display.

"Sickening to see this hung on the Department of Justice," Comey wrote in a post on Threads.

"But they forgot to cover the inscription on the Pennsylvania Avenue side: 'WHERE LAW ENDS TYRANNY BEGINS,'" he continued.

Similar banners have been hung outside other buildings, including the Agriculture Department and Labor Department.

Those two banners cost roughly $6,000 and were originally created for Labor Day, Courtney Parella, a spokeswoman for the Labor Department, told The New York Times.

