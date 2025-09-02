WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: donald trump | department of defense | announcement | media

Trump to Make 2 p.m. Announcement Regarding DOD

By    |   Tuesday, 02 September 2025 10:06 AM EDT

President Donald Trump is scheduled to make "an exciting announcement related to the Department of Defense," White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said late Monday evening.

At 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Trump will address reporters in the White House press pool regarding changes to the Department of Defense. The announcement was first posted by Bloomberg White House correspondent Josh Wingrove.

While the elements of Trump's announcement are unknown, there is speculation that the president may speak about the renaming of the Department of Defense to the Department of War. The Wall Street Journal first reported on the potential change Saturday, which would require an act of Congress, but noted the White House may be looking for alternative ways to expedite the change.

The president's remarks will mark his first public appearance in several days. Trump's absence from the media fueled speculation over the weekend that he had suffered a health scare, resulting in a flood of conspiracy theories about bruises on the president's hands and swelling in his ankles. The president posted on his Truth Social platform on Sunday, "NEVER FELT BETTER IN MY LIFE!"

