Tags: donald trump | debates | 2024 elections

Trump: Will 'Not Be Doing the Debates'

Sunday, 20 August 2023 06:40 PM EDT

Former President Donald Trump said Sunday he will not be participating in "the debates," indicating he likely intends to not participate in any Republican primary debates and not the initinal debate set for this week.

In a post on his Truth Social website, Trump cited sky high poll numbers by which he leads the rest of the GOP field.

"New CBS POLL, just out, has me leading the field by 'legendary' numbers. TRUMP 62%, 46 Points above DeSanctimonious (who is crashing like an ailing bird!), Ramaswamy 7%, Pence 5%, Scott 3%, Haley 2%, Sloppy Chris Christie 2%, 'Aida' Hutchinson 1%," Trump wrote.

"The public knows who I am & what a successful Presidency I had, with Energy Independence, Strong Borders & Military, Biggest EVER Tax & Regulation Cuts, No Inflation, Strongest Economy in History, & much more. I WILL THEREFORE NOT BE DOING THE DEBATES!"

The first debate in the race for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination is scheduled for Wednesday in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

According to Politico, former Trump Vice President Mike Pence still believes Trump will make it to the first RNC debate in Milwaukee this Wednesday.

In July, DeSantis, who currently tails Trump in the polls, vowed he would attend the first Republican presidential debates with or without the former president.

"I'll be there, regardless," DeSantis told Fox News. "I hope everybody who is eligible comes.”

Other candidates, such as entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, took a more blasé approach, telling a Semafor reporter he has "no problem" if Trump skips the first debate.

"This is my chance to introduce myself to the country, and so I have no issue with whatever decision he wants to make. If he's on there, great. If not, I'm fine with that."

Newsmax writer Nick Koutsobinas and Reuters contributed to this report.

Jack Gournell

Jack Gournell is a general assignment writer and editor for Newsmax, covering news, politcs, media and culture. He has over 35 years of experience in the news industry as a writer, editor and photographer for newspapers and websites.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Politics
Sunday, 20 August 2023 06:40 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

