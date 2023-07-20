Trump on Participation: 'Newsmax Should Get a Debate'

Former President Donald Trump tells Newsmax he hasn't yet made up his mind on participating in the Republican presidential debates, but so far he isn't so inclined.

For one thing, he told "Rob Schmitt Tonight" on Thursday, he's leading the rest of the pack far and away by double digits, so what's to gain? Further, the first two debates are being held on Fox News Channel and Fox Business Network, respectively, and Fox brass reportedly opposes his candidacy.

"Why isn't Newsmax getting a debate?" Trump asked in the telephone interview. "It's an interesting question. Newsmax should get a debate."

Fox has been "very, very negative on me," Trump said, noting that he sees "Ron DeSanctimonious" — his nickname for his closest rival for the GOP nomination, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis — "all the time" on Fox, pointing to a sit-down that aired earlier Thursday with the governor and his wife, Casey.

Calling the interview "so lovely," Trump said, "It was all softballs, and I would say that, you know, MAGA people aren't exactly thrilled with Fox right now."

While DeSantis has seen poll numbers in the 20s, Trump sees no point in debating others who have failed to leave single digits.

"You know, like [former Arkansas Gov.] Asa Hutchinson and some of these people, they're at zero," he said. "Why should they be allowed if I'm winning by 50-60 points?"

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!