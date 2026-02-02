Trump: GOP Should 'Nationalize' Elections

President Donald Trump said in an interview Monday that Republicans should nationalize elections.

In an interview with former FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino, Trump said Republicans should act.

"The Republicans should say, We want to take over. We should take over the voting in at least 15 places," Trump said on Bongino's podcast, "The Dan Bongino Show," which relaunched Monday.

"The Republicans ought to nationalize the voting."

In the interview, Trump maintained he won the 2020 election in a landslide and said he lost only because people voted illegally.

He also said, "You're going to see some interesting things come out" in Georgia, but did not go into specifics.

The FBI raided an elections office in Fulton County, Georgia, seizing ballots and voting records related to the 2020 election.

State investigations and independent reviews have found procedural mistakes in some election processes but concluded there was no widespread fraud sufficient to alter the outcome.

In 2023, then-Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis secured a wide-ranging indictment against Trump and others alleging schemes to overturn Georgia's 2020 results, but the case was later dismissed after courts disqualified her office over a conflict of interest.

The handling of election records in Fulton County has been contentious, with legal battles over access to 2020 voter data and federal subpoenas seeking ballots and related materials.

The Constitution requires states to administer elections.

Trump has made election security in the 2026 midterms a major focus of his agenda.

"Remember, the States are merely an 'agent' for the Federal Government in counting and tabulating the votes," Trump wrote last August on Truth Social.

"They must do what the Federal Government, as represented by the President of the United States, tells them, FOR THE GOOD OF OUR COUNTRY, to do."

Trump issued an executive order last year that would require applicants using the national voter registration form to provide documentary proof of U.S. citizenship and would impose changes affecting mail-in voting.

Key provisions of the order have been blocked by federal courts and are not in effect as legal challenges continue.

Information from The Associated Press and Reuters was used in this report.