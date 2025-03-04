WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: donald trump | congress | speech | volodymyr zelenskyy | ukraine

Trump: Letter From Zelenskyy Says Ukraine Set For Dialogue

Trump: Letter From Zelenskyy Says Ukraine Set For Dialogue
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and President Donald Trump (Andrew Harnik / Getty Images)

Tuesday, 04 March 2025 11:10 PM EST

President Donald Trump said Tuesday night he received a letter from Volodymyr Zelenskyy in which Ukraine's president expressed willingness to come to the negotiating table over the Russia-Ukraine war.

"Earlier today, I received an important letter from President Zelenskyy of Ukraine," Trump said in his first address to a joint session of Congress since 2020. "The letter reads, 'Ukraine is ready to come to the negotiating table as soon as possible to bring lasting peace closer. Nobody wants peace more than the Ukrainians.' "

Zelenskyy's relations with Trump broke down following a heated exchange Friday during the Ukraine president's visit to the White House.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
President Donald Trump said Tuesday night he received a letter from Volodymyr Zelenskyy in which Ukraine's president expressed willingness to come to the negotiating table over the Russia-Ukraine war.
donald trump, congress, speech, volodymyr zelenskyy, ukraine
104
2025-10-04
Tuesday, 04 March 2025 11:10 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved