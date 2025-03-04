Trump: Letter From Zelenskyy Says Ukraine Set For Dialogue

President Donald Trump said Tuesday night he received a letter from Volodymyr Zelenskyy in which Ukraine's president expressed willingness to come to the negotiating table over the Russia-Ukraine war.

"Earlier today, I received an important letter from President Zelenskyy of Ukraine," Trump said in his first address to a joint session of Congress since 2020. "The letter reads, 'Ukraine is ready to come to the negotiating table as soon as possible to bring lasting peace closer. Nobody wants peace more than the Ukrainians.' "

Zelenskyy's relations with Trump broke down following a heated exchange Friday during the Ukraine president's visit to the White House.