WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: donald trump | competition | joe biden

Trump Revokes Biden-Era Order on Competition

Wednesday, 13 August 2025 08:25 PM EDT

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump on Wednesday revoked a 2021 executive order on promoting competition in the U.S. economy issued by his predecessor Joe Biden, the White House said.

The move by Trump, a Republican, further unwinds a signature initiative by Biden, a Democrat, to crack down on anticompetitive practices in sectors such as agriculture, drugs, and labor.

Biden signed a sweeping executive order in July 2021 to promote more competition in the U.S. economy as part of a broad push to rein in what his administration described as a pattern of corporate abuses, including excessive airline fees and large mergers that raised costs for consumers.

The initiatives, which were popular with Americans, were championed by Biden administration officials, many of whom had previously worked for or with Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., who played a key role in creating the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau under President Barack Obama.

Trump had attacked that agency since taking office, announcing plans to shrink its workforce by 90%.

Those moves have cost Americans at least $18 billion in higher fees and lost compensation for consumers allegedly cheated by major companies, according to an analysis released in June by the Student Borrower Protection Center and the Consumer Federation of America.

Biden's order said it aimed to "enforce the antitrust laws to combat the excessive concentration of industry, the abuses of market power, and the harmful effects of monopoly and monopsony," focused on areas such as labor and healthcare.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
President Donald Trump on Wednesday revoked a 2021 executive order on promoting competition in the U.S. economy issued by his predecessor Joe Biden, the White House said.
donald trump, competition, joe biden
242
2025-25-13
Wednesday, 13 August 2025 08:25 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved