Trump Again Calls for Commanders to Revert to Redskins

By    |   Thursday, 31 July 2025 10:17 PM EDT

President Donald Trump on Thursday again called for the Washington professional football franchise to revert to its previous name of Redskins.

Trump made the comments in answering a question during his fitness test announcement at the White House.

"I love the sound of that," Trump told reporters about a potential name change. The New York Post reported Wednesday that the owners of the Washington Commanders are mulling a change back to Redskins.

"I'd do the Washington Redskins. I think they should do it. I told the mayor, and I told the people that they should bring back the name."

"It's a fabled franchise and now I don't even know what the hell their name is," Trump added. "What are they, Commanders or something? It's not a good name."

Trump signaled that he might block the stadium deal that's in the works for the team if the name weren't reverted to Redskins, the franchise's nickname for 87 years before changing it in 2020 under the previous owner. 

"I may put a restriction on them that if they don't change the name back to the original 'Washington Redskins,' and get rid of the ridiculous moniker, 'Washington Commanders,' I won't make a deal for them to build a Stadium in Washington," Trump posted last week.

The District of Columbia Council is scheduled for a vote on Friday to consider the RFK Stadium redevelopment plan, which would bring the football team back to Washington in a new stadium.

