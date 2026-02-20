WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: donald trump | cnn | supreme court | tariffs

Trump Snubs CNN After Supreme Court Blocks Tariff Power

By    |   Friday, 20 February 2026 02:53 PM EST

President Donald Trump declined to take a question from CNN on Friday, pushing back against what he called "fake news" during his first press conference since the Supreme Court ruled 6-3 against his authority to impose sweeping tariffs under emergency powers.

When CNN's White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins tried to ask him whether he regretted appointing Amy Coney Barrett and Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court, Trump cut her off, saying, "I don't talk to CNN, it's fake news."

Coney Barrett and Gorsuch joined the court's three liberal justices, as well as Chief Justice John Roberts, in ruling against the president's tariffs.

The high court ruled Trump could not use the International Emergency Economic Powers Act to impose sweeping, emergency-style tariffs, a major blow to a centerpiece of his trade agenda.

Trump slammed the ruling, calling it "deeply disappointing," and signaled he would look to other statutory tools to keep leverage over foreign competitors, arguing the U.S.   tougher trade enforcement.

The exchange with CNN underscored a pattern that has defined the president's relationship with media outlets that he accuses of biased coverage.

In November 2025, Trump confronted ABC News' Mary Bruce during an Oval Office exchange, rejecting her questions about the 2018 killing of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi and labeling ABC "fake news."

Just weeks earlier, in October 2025, Trump refused to take a question from ABC at a White House event, dismissing the network as "fake news" and citing what he called unfair treatment of Vice President JD Vance.

But the friction with CNN dates back to Trump's first White House term.

In November 2018, following a combative post-midterm election press conference, the White House suspended CNN correspondent Jim Acosta's press credentials after a tense back-and-forth with Trump that drew national attention.

And in January 2017, at Trump Tower, then-President-elect Trump refused to take a question from Acosta outright, declaring CNN "fake news" in a moment that set the tone for years of clashes with the network.

Nicole Weatherholtz

Nicole Weatherholtz, a Newsmax general assignment reporter covers news, politics, and culture. She is a National Newspaper Association award-winning journalist.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
President Donald Trump declined to take a question from CNN on Friday, pushing back against what he called "fake news" during his first press conference since the Supreme Court ruled 6-3 against his authority to impose sweeping tariffs under emergency powers.
donald trump, cnn, supreme court, tariffs
329
2026-53-20
Friday, 20 February 2026 02:53 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved