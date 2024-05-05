Trump Demands Jack Smith Be Arrested

Former President Donald Trump has demanded that special counsel Jack Smith be arrested after federal prosecutors said that some evidence in the Mar-a-Lago classified documents case are no longer in their "original, intact" form.

"Arrest deranged Jack Smith. He is a criminal," Trump wrote in all caps on Truth Social, one of a series of messages he posted over the weekend after prosecutors wrote in court filings on Friday that there are some boxes where the "order of items within that box is not the same" as they appear in digital scans of materials following the FBI's retrieval of them from Trump's Florida resort in August 2022.

Smith's office conceded that this is "inconsistent" with what the government told the court originally when it said the only changes were some classified documents had been removed and placeholders put in the documents, Newsweek reported.

In another Truth Social post, Trump wrote: "It has always been clear that the 'Documents Case' is nothing but an Election Interference Scam concocted by Crooked Joe Biden, Deranged Jack Smith, and their Hacks and Thugs," Trump wrote in a Truth Social post. "Now, Deranged Jack has admitted in a filing in front of Judge Cannon to what I have been saying happened since the Illegal RAID on my home, Mar-a-Lago, in Palm Beach, Florida — That he and his team committed blatant Evidence Tampering by mishandling the very Boxes they used as a pretext to bring this Fake Case.

"These deeply Illegal actions by the Politicized 'Persecutors' mandate that this whole Witch Hunt be DROPPED IMMEDIATELY. END THE 'BOXES HOAXES.' MAGA2024!"