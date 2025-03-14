WATCH TV LIVE

Trump: Congrats to Schumer for 'Guts' to Do 'Right Thing'

Friday, 14 March 2025 10:59 AM EDT

President Donald Trump congratulated Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., on Friday for backing the GOP stopgap funding bill to avert a government shutdown that was set to begin Saturday if a deal wasn't reached.

"Congratulations to Chuck Schumer for doing the right thing — Took 'guts' and courage!" Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform. "The big Tax Cuts, L.A. fire fix, Debt Ceiling Bill, and so much more, is coming. We should all work together on that very dangerous situation. A non pass would be a Country destroyer, approval will lead us to new heights. Again, really good and smart move by Senator Schumer. This could lead to something big for the USA, a whole new direction and beginning! DJT"

Friday, 14 March 2025 10:59 AM
