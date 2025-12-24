Trump: 'Merry Christmas to All,' Even 'Radical Left Scum'

President Donald Trump used a Christmas message on Wednesday to tout recent economic data and broader policy outcomes, using the holiday to frame what he described as national strength and progress under his administration.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, "Merry Christmas to all, including the Radical Left Scum that is doing everything possible to destroy our Country, but are failing badly."

He went on to list a series of economic and policy outcomes he said reflect success.

"We no longer have Open Borders, Men in Women's Sports, Transgender for Everyone, or Weak Law Enforcement," he wrote.

"What we do have is a Record Stock Market and 401K's, Lowest Crime numbers in decades, No Inflation, and yesterday, a 4.3 GDP [gross domestic product], two points better than expected.

"Tariffs have given us Trillions of Dollars in Growth and Prosperity, and the strongest National Security we have ever had. We are respected again, perhaps like never before," he continued.

"God Bless America!!! President DJT."

Official government data show the U.S. economy expanded at a 4.3% annualized rate in the third quarter of 2025, the fastest pace in two years and above most private forecasts.

Real GDP increased from 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the initial estimate from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis.

Major U.S. stock indexes closed at record levels in late December, with the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average reaching new highs as investors reacted to economic data and optimism about corporate earnings.

On inflation, the personal consumption expenditures price index, a key Federal Reserve inflation gauge, rose 2.8% in the third quarter, above the Fed's formal 2% target but indicating slower inflation than in earlier periods.

Crime data from the Justice Department and local law enforcement agencies show declines in several major violent crime categories through most of 2025, including homicides and robberies, though complete annual FBI statistics are not yet finalized.

Trump's statement that the United States no longer has "Open Borders" reflects successful policy changes that expanded deportations and tightened interior enforcement.