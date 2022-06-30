Trump Wants DOJ to Investigate Hutchinson for 'Lying Under Oath'

Former President Donald Trump, denying the House Jan. 6 Committee hearing claims of Cassidy Hutchinson, is now calling out the Justice Department to investigate her for "lying under oath."

"Social climber Hutchinson lied about my attack on our great Secret Service, lied about her writing the White House note, lied about my throwing food at a wall in the Oval Office, & lied about my wanting to be surrounded by 'people with guns' during my 'Go Peacefully and Patriotically' speech (how crazy is that?), yet no guns were found in the Capitol," Trump wrote Thursday night on Truth Social.

"These lies, among others, were made under oath. What is the Justice Department going to do about this? Do we have a two tiered system of justice?"

Trump also added in an ensuing post a repeat of his claim that Hutchinson is a disgruntled castoff from his post-presidency team, saying even after Jan. 6 she sought to work for him in Florida. Trump added he has documented evidence to that claim.

"…Cassidy Hutchinson also forgot to tell the Unselects that she was desperate to go to Florida with certain others of the Trump staff, long after January 6th had come and gone," Trump wrote. "If I was so evil, why did she fight so hard to stay a part of the MAGA TEAM? This is all documented in writing!"

Trump also noted Hutchinson expounded in the public hearing on her previous depositions behind closed doors for the committee, adding new allegations.

"Why did it take her so long to tell (make up!) these ridiculous and obviously fake stories, even after previously sitting for four long depositions?" Trump wrote. "Was it, just maybe, her brand new lawyer? Lying under oath???"