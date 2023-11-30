×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: donald trump | capitol hill | police | jan. 6 | video footage | protesters | kevin and keith hodge

Trump Supports Tweet Calling for Capitol Hill Police Charges

By    |   Thursday, 30 November 2023 07:26 PM EST

Former President Donald Trump on Thursday posted a tweet from a pair of conservative voices advocating for Capitol Hill police to be charged for beating "the hell" out of "innocent" Jan. 6 protesters.

"The Capitol cops beat the hell out of innocent J6 protesters, and the videos are finally coming out," asserted Kevin and Keith Hodge in a Nov. 27 post on social media platform X. "The cops should be charged and the protesters should be freed. This is why the uniparty didn't want the videos released."

The Hodges' post includes video of Capitol Police hitting protesters with batons and shoving them in a hallway. The pair did not indicate where they got the footage.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., in mid-November started making public video footage from the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol to fulfill a commitment he made when he was elected for the role.

"Truth and transparency are critical," he said in a social media post. "A public viewing room will ensure that every citizen can view every minute of the videos, uncensored."

About 90 hours of security video was released by the GOP-led Committee on House Administration's website.

Solange Reyner | editorial.reyner@newsmax.com

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Former President Donald Trump on Thursday posted a tweet from a pair of conservative voices advocating for Capitol Hill police to be charged for beating "the hell" out of "innocent" Jan. 6 protesters.
donald trump, capitol hill, police, jan. 6, video footage, protesters, kevin and keith hodge
196
2023-26-30
Thursday, 30 November 2023 07:26 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved