Trump Supports Tweet Calling for Capitol Hill Police Charges

Former President Donald Trump on Thursday posted a tweet from a pair of conservative voices advocating for Capitol Hill police to be charged for beating "the hell" out of "innocent" Jan. 6 protesters.

"The Capitol cops beat the hell out of innocent J6 protesters, and the videos are finally coming out," asserted Kevin and Keith Hodge in a Nov. 27 post on social media platform X. "The cops should be charged and the protesters should be freed. This is why the uniparty didn't want the videos released."

The Hodges' post includes video of Capitol Police hitting protesters with batons and shoving them in a hallway. The pair did not indicate where they got the footage.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., in mid-November started making public video footage from the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol to fulfill a commitment he made when he was elected for the role.

"Truth and transparency are critical," he said in a social media post. "A public viewing room will ensure that every citizen can view every minute of the videos, uncensored."

About 90 hours of security video was released by the GOP-led Committee on House Administration's website.