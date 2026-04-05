Trump Pushes Back on Cabinet Shake-Up Reports

President Donald Trump said on Sunday that reports of an impending Cabinet shake-up should be dismissed after the recent ousters of Attorney General Pam Bondi and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

Trump told The Hill that reports of staffing shake-ups should not be overinterpreted and said the country was on the right track.

Since Bondi's departure, speculation has grown about the future of other Cabinet members, including Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, and FBI Director Kash Patel.

The White House and its allies are adamant there are no staffing changes in the works.

"Secretaries Chavez-DeRemer and Lutnick are both doing a great job standing up for American workers, and they continue to have President Trump's full support," White House spokesperson Taylor Rogers said in a statement.

The White House also moved quickly to deny a report from The Guardian that Trump had polled Cabinet members about replacing Gabbard following her recent testimony on Capitol Hill.

"POTUS has total confidence in [Gabbard], and any insinuation otherwise is totally fake news," White House communications director Steven Cheung said in a statement posted Thursday on X by the White House Rapid Response account.

"The President has assembled the most talented and impactful Cabinet ever, and they have collectively delivered historic victories on behalf of the American people."

Jason Miller, a GOP strategist and former Trump campaign spokesperson, also dismissed reports suggesting more Cabinet firings were on the horizon.

"Anyone pushing a 'Cabinet change' story is either a loser who wants the job or a friend of the loser who wants the job," Miller wrote Thursday on X.