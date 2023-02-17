Trump: Dems, Big Tech Colluded to 'Illegally Censor Me'

Former President Donald Trump says Democrats and Big Tech colluded to deplatform and "illegally censor" him to hide statements he made on social media stressing peace and lawful behavior on Jan. 6, 2021.

"It was shockingly revealed that Twitter colluded with the FBI and other law enforcement agencies to Rig and Steal the 2020 Presidential Election in favor of Joe Biden, and to deplatform and illegally censor me," Trump said in a statement provided to Just The News.

"As a key example of the corruption within the FBI, Special Agent Charles McGonigal, the head of the now fully 'debunked' Russia, Russia, Russia Hoax, has recently been arrested for being 'paid off' by receiving large amounts of money from, get this, Russia. The Russia Witch Hunt was extremely detrimental to the Trump Campaign's effort to win the 2020 Presidential Election."

"I have been newly reinstated on Twitter and various other social media platforms, and my Tweets, which were taken down by Big Tech censorship, and thus seen by very few, have just been made public," Trump continued. "The highly partisan January 6th Committee did not want these messages to be part of the Historical and Legal Record, but they have now been fully restored — a sad shock to what I call the Unselect Committee of Political Hacks and Thugs."

The statement included two tweets Trump had posted, including one where he asked for a "peaceful" protest.

"These Tweets were concealed from the public's view for almost two years, because the former executives of Twitter followed the wishes of Joe Biden and the FBI in censoring me, and cancelling my account," he said. "Now that these new Statements on Twitter and Facebook have emerged, having a widespread and very positive impact on me, it is paramount for all examining the events of January 6, 2021, to be aware of this new and irrefutable information, as nothing can be more obvious as to its meaning — a meaning that was withdrawn from the public by Twitter's censorship and the January 6th Unselect Committee's lack of effort to find them."

He also cited messages he posted to other social media platforms stressing peace and lawful behavior.

"The terribly biased January 6th Committee ignored this key part of the Legal and Historical Record, because the partisan members of that Committee did not want to acknowledge the fact that such Statements" would "exonerate" him.

Trump also slammed former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser for brushing off his suggestion to station 10,000-20,000 National Guard troops at the Capitol on Jan. 6.

This information, he said, "is laid out in detail and corroborated in the Report by the Department of Defense's Inspector General."

"My Statements encouraging peace and patriotism stand in stark contrast with other officials who have consistently and irresponsibly called for violence and extremism," Trump added.

He also said there hasn't been any effort to hold politicians like Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and left-win Democrats accountable for their "wrongful statements, despite the death and destruction they caused.

"These quotes do, again, fully exonerate me, and should put an end to the National nightmare of weaponized, targeted, and dangerous Witch Hunts and Hoaxes against a certain political Party, and me," the former president concluded.