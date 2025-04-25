WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: donald trump | attack | iran | israel | benjamin netanyahu | airstrikes | nuclear

Trump: Prepared to Attack Iran 'Willingly' With No Nuclear Deal

By    |   Friday, 25 April 2025 08:34 AM EDT

President Donald Trump warned that he could "very willingly" order the U.S. military to take out Iran's nuclear facilities if negotiations between the two countries fail to produce an agreement.

Trump has repeatedly said Iran cannot be allowed to acquire nuclear weapons.

Negotiations between Iran and the U.S. over Tehran's rapidly advancing nuclear program will return Saturday to the secluded sultanate of Oman, where experts on both sides will start hammering the technical details of any possible deal.

The talks seek to limit Iran's nuclear program in exchange for the lifting of some of the crushing economic sanctions the U.S. has imposed on the Islamic Republic.

Trump repeatedly has threatened to unleash airstrikes targeting Iran's program if a deal isn't reached. Iranian officials increasingly warn that they could pursue a nuclear weapon with their stockpile of uranium enriched to near weapons-grade levels.

During an interview with Time magazine, Trump was asked whether he was "worried" Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would drag the U.S. into a war.

"No," said the president, who continued his answer after the questioner attempted to change topics.

"[H]e may go into a war. But we're not getting dragged in."

Did that mean the U.S. will stay out if Israel goes into Iran?

"No, I didn't say that," Trump said. "You asked if he'd [Netanyahu] drag me in, like I'd go in unwillingly. No, I may go in very willingly if we can't get a deal. If we don't make a deal, I'll be leading the pack."

Trump was asked about a report that he stopped Israel from attacking Iran.

"That's not right," Trump said. "No, it's not right. I didn't stop them. But I didn't make it comfortable for them, because I think we can make a deal without the attack. I hope we can. It's possible we'll have to attack because Iran will not have a nuclear weapon. But I didn't make it comfortable for them, but I didn't say no. Ultimately, I was going to leave that choice to them, but I said I would much prefer a deal than bombs being dropped."

Trump also told Time he was open to meeting with Iran's president or supreme leader.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

Charlie McCarthy

Charlie McCarthy, a writer/editor at Newsmax, has nearly 40 years of experience covering news, sports, and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
President Donald Trump warned that he could "very willingly" order the U.S. military to take out Iran's nuclear facilities if negotiations between the two countries fail to produce an agreement.
donald trump, attack, iran, israel, benjamin netanyahu, airstrikes, nuclear, deal
373
2025-34-25
Friday, 25 April 2025 08:34 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved