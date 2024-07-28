Trump Jr.: Google Hiding Father's Assassination Attempt

Donald Trump Jr. on Sunday accused Google of "intentional election interference" because its "Autocomplete" tool doesn't include the attempted assassination of his father, former President Donald Trump, in its results.

"Big Tech is trying to interfere in the election AGAIN to help Kamala Harris. We all know this is intentional election interference from Google. Truly despicable," the younger Trump wrote atop a post he shared purportedly showing the results of a Google search containing the phrase "assassination attemp on."

A Google spokesperson told the New York Post that no one at the company took "manual action" to change the Autocomplete predictions but that its systems did include "protections" against Autocomplete predictions "associated with political violence."

The first suggestion in the Google search Donald Trump Jr. shared read: "assassination attempt on reagan."