Feds: Trump Campaign Rejected Offer to Buy Ashley Biden's Diary in 2020

Donald Trump's 2020 presidential campaign team refused an offer to purchase the stolen diary of then-candidate Joe Biden's daughter, Ashley, according to federal prosecutors.

Thursday's revelation comes on the heels of two Florida individuals pleading guilty to transporting stolen property across state lines and also selling Ashley Biden's diary to Project Veritas, an organization run by conservative journalist James O'Keefe.

Before pitching Ashley Biden's diary to Project Veritas, Aimee Harris and Robert Kurlander attended a Trump campaign event on September 6, 2020, "with the intent of showing the Victim's stolen property to a campaign representative ... hoping that the political campaign would purchase it," federal prosecutors wrote.

However, the Trump campaign, according to court filings, nixed the offer and subsequently advised Harris and Kurlander to hand over the diary to the FBI.

The Trump campaign "can't use it," Kurlander texted Harris, presumably regarding the diary. "They want it to go to the FBI. There is NO WAY [Trump] can use this. It has to be done a different way."

Project Veritas purchased the Biden diary for a reported $40,000, but never published the contents.

As such, the group has consistently denied any wrongdoing, even after an FBI raid on O'Keefe's home.

National File eventually published the contents of Ashley Biden's diary.

Harris' lawyer, Sam Talkin, said Harris "has accepted responsibility for her conduct and looks forward to moving on with her life."

Harris, 40, and Kurlander, 58, could receive up to five years in prison, based on their guilty pleas.

It's still unclear how Harris and Kurlander first seized control of Ashley Biden's diary.

The president's daughter was reportedly moving out of a friend's home in Delray Beach, Florida — around the spring of 2020 — where she had apparently stored tax records, a digital device with family photos, a cellphone, and the diary, according to prosecutors in the court filing.