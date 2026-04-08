Trump Demands CNN Apology Over 'Fake' Iran Report

President Donald Trump demanded an apology from CNN for a "false and dangerous statement" concerning Iran and added authorities "are looking to determine whether or not a crime was committed" by the network.

In Truth Social posts Tuesday night, Trump accused CNN of spreading misinformation at a critical moment in U.S. national security, calling the report a "FRAUD" and warning of potential consequences.

"The alleged Statement put out by CNN World News is a FRAUD, as CNN well knows," Trump wrote, asserting the network relied on a "Fake News site (from Nigeria)" and presented it as legitimate reporting.

Trump said the situation was serious enough to warrant an investigation, adding, "Authorities are looking to determine whether or not a crime was committed on the issuance of the Fake CNN World Statement, or was it a sick rogue player?"

He also demanded CNN "immediately withdraw this Statement with full apologies."

In a follow-up post, Trump repeated his criticism, accusing the network of knowingly publishing a "false and dangerous statement" that he said could inflame tensions during delicate ceasefire negotiations with Iran.

"No one can believe that Fake News CNN put out a knowingly false and dangerous statement pretending it came from the upper levels of the Iranian Government," Trump wrote. "It didn't! It was totally made up."

The controversy stems from CNN reporting that Iran had claimed a "great victory" over the United States following Trump's decision to delay a ceasefire deadline and pursue negotiations.

The Independent reported that CNN cited Iranian state media in its coverage, though Trump and his allies dispute the accuracy and sourcing of that claim.

The ceasefire agreement came just ahead of a U.S. deadline for potential military escalation, with Trump calling the deal a strategic win that secures key objectives, including reopening the Strait of Hormuz and curbing Iran's nuclear ambitions.

Administration officials and allies backed Trump's criticism of the media.

Federal Communications Commission Chairman Brendan Carr called CNN's reporting "outrageous conduct," arguing that inaccurate coverage during a sensitive geopolitical moment demands accountability.

"This is a victory for the United States," White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said, pushing back against claims that Iran had gained the upper hand.

CNN defended its reporting, saying it relied on statements from Iranian officials and multiple state media outlets.