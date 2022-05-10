×
Tags: Donald Trump | Andy Barr | Endorsement | Midterms

Trump Endorses Andy Barr

rep andy barr of kentucky speaks during a 2020 campaign stop
Rep. Andy Barr, R-Ky. (Jon Cherry/Getty Images)

Tuesday, 10 May 2022 03:41 PM

Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday released a statement endorsing Rep. Andy Barr, R-Ky., in his reelection campaign.

Barr, first elected in 2013, will face self-described “citizen candidate” Derek Leonard Petteys in the Republican primary for Kentucky’s 6th Congressional District next week.

“Congressman Andy Barr is a fantastic Congressman for Kentucky’s 6th Congressional District!” Trump said in a statement released by Save America, his political action committee.

He added: “Andy is fighting to Grow our Economy, Protect our Country, Support our Military, Defend the Second Amendment, and Provide the Care our Brave Veterans Deserve. Andy Barr has my Complete and Total Endorsement!”

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Politics
Tuesday, 10 May 2022 03:41 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
