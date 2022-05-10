Trump Endorses Andy Barr

Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday released a statement endorsing Rep. Andy Barr, R-Ky., in his reelection campaign.

Barr, first elected in 2013, will face self-described “citizen candidate” Derek Leonard Petteys in the Republican primary for Kentucky’s 6th Congressional District next week.

“Congressman Andy Barr is a fantastic Congressman for Kentucky’s 6th Congressional District!” Trump said in a statement released by Save America, his political action committee.

He added: “Andy is fighting to Grow our Economy, Protect our Country, Support our Military, Defend the Second Amendment, and Provide the Care our Brave Veterans Deserve. Andy Barr has my Complete and Total Endorsement!”