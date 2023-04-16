Trump: Dems Can Rig Presidential Election, 'Classic'

Former President Donald Trump took Democrats to task Sunday in a post on TruthSocial.

"So the Democrats are allowed to cheat on, and [rig], a presidential election, and they want to indict Republicans for a campaign violation" Trump posted. "This is classic!!!"

Trump was arraigned in New York following an indictment brought on by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. He faces 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in relation to hush money payments to adult-film actress Stormy Daniels. Trump pleaded not guilty.

The next court date for Trump is Dec. 4.