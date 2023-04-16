×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: donald trump | alvin bragg | truth social | democrats

Trump: Dems Can Rig Presidential Election, 'Classic'

By    |   Sunday, 16 April 2023 09:35 PM EDT

Former President Donald Trump took Democrats to task Sunday in a post on TruthSocial.

"So the Democrats are allowed to cheat on, and [rig], a presidential election, and they want to indict Republicans for a campaign violation" Trump posted. "This is classic!!!"

Trump was arraigned in New York following an indictment brought on by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. He faces 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in relation to hush money payments to adult-film actress Stormy Daniels. Trump pleaded not guilty.

The next court date for Trump is Dec. 4.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Former President Donald Trump took Democrats to task Sunday in a post on TruthSocial.
donald trump, alvin bragg, truth social, democrats
93
2023-35-16
Sunday, 16 April 2023 09:35 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved