Trump Vows to Ramp up Rhetoric Against Bragg

Donald Trump is once again gearing up for a fight with Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg after being indicted over hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

Trump's recent vow to ramp up attacks against Bragg, whom he accuses of being a "psychopath," according to The Guardian, has put his political resolve on full display.

Trump's advisers are working on a legal and political strategy, while Trump has asked if his potential mug shot could be printed on T-shirts.

Trump's poll numbers have improved since the indictment, and his advisers believe this places his rivals for the Republican nomination in a tricky position.