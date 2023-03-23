Trump: Bragg 'Danger to Our Country, Should Be Removed'

As Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg continued to hit the brakes on the grand jury in his effort to find a crime to indict former President Donald Trump, the former president lashed out Thursday morning.

Trump suggested Bragg is doing the work of "the devil" and working to the marching orders of the "radical left lunatics," refusing "to stop, despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary," adding the "get Trump" prosecutor is a "danger" to America, "allowing violent crime to flourish," and "should be removed immediately."

"The District Attorney's Office under Alvin Bragg is allowing violent crime to flourish in New York City, like never before, while he spends all of his time making his office, which is in total chaos, trying to find anything on 'Trump,'" Trump wrote on Truth Social in a series of scathing rebukes. "He is doing the work of anarchists and the devil, who want our country to fail.

"The 'Horseface' agenda is dead, even by the most radical left haters, but he doesn't care, he wants to go with it anyway."

Bragg is among leftist prosecutors seeking to "get Trump," the former president added in another Truth Social post: "District Attorney Bragg is a danger to our country, and should be removed immediately, along with radical lunatic bombthrower Jack Smith, who is harassing and intimidating innocent people at levels not seen before, 'Get Trump' Letitia James, the worst attorney general in the United States, and Atlanta D.A. Fani Willis, who is trying to make perfect phone calls into a plot to destroy America, but reigns over the most violent crime scene in America, and does nothing about it!"

Trump also rebuked Democrats' autocratic stifling of innocence while admonishing dissent and squashing peaceful protest.

"Everybody knows I'm 100% innocent, including Bragg, but he doesn't care," Trump wrote Thursday morning on Truth Social. "He is just carrying out the plans of the radical left lunatics. Our country is being destroyed, as they tell us to be peaceful!"

Ultimately, the "highly respected" legal experts — like Alan Dershowitz on Newsmax — know best and "says there is no crime here," Trump wrote.

"Why won't Bragg drop this case?" Trump wrote on Truth Social. "Everybody says there is no crime here. I did nothing wrong!

"It was made up by a convicted nut job with zero credibility, who has been disputed by highly respected professionals at every turn. Bragg refuses to stop despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary.

"He is a [George] Soros backed animal who just doesn't care about right or wrong, no matter how many people are hurt. This is no legal system, this is the Gestapo, this is Russia and China, but worse. Disgraceful!"