WSJ: Trump Weighs Limited Strike on Iran to Force Nuclear Deal

President Donald Trump reportedly is considering an initial limited military strike on Iran to force the country to meet his demands for a nuclear deal.

Trump has weighed authorizing a narrowly targeted strike on a handful of Iranian military or government sites — a move designed to pressure Tehran into compliance without immediately launching a full-scale war, The Wall Street Journal reported.

People familiar with the discussions told the Journal that such a strike could come within days if the president chooses to act.

Newsmax reached out to the White House for comment about the report.

"The media may continue to speculate on the President's thinking all they want, but only President Trump knows what he may or may not do," White House spokesperson Anna Kelly replied via email.

The strategy would begin with a small wave of attacks intended to demonstrate resolve.

If Iran refused to dismantle its nuclear enrichment program, the U.S. could escalate to a broader campaign aimed at regime facilities and potentially even at destabilizing the Tehran government itself.

Trump said Thursday he expects to make a decision in roughly 10 to 15 days.

"We're going to make a deal or get a deal one way or the other," he told reporters, reiterating his long-standing position that Iran "can't have a nuclear weapon."

The Journal reported that Trump has not yet made a final decision and continues to review a range of options — from a weeklong air campaign to more limited strikes.

Senior aides have repeatedly presented the smaller "opening assault" plan as a way to increase leverage in negotiations.

On the diplomatic front, indirect talks have continued, but U.S. officials have signaled that Iran's concessions so far have been insufficient.

The U.S. is demanding an end to uranium enrichment and broader limits on Iran's missile program and regional proxy activity.

Iran has denied seeking nuclear weapons and has resisted expanding the scope of negotiations.

Iran is conducting military drills with Russia as U.S. military assets move closer to the region.

A second U.S. aircraft carrier is nearing the Middle East, and additional F-35, F-22, and F-16 fighter jets have been deployed along with critical air defense systems.

Iranian officials have threatened retaliation.

In a letter to the United Nations, Iran's ambassador warned that any U.S. aggression would be met "decisively and proportionately" and that American bases in the region could become targets.

Trump's willingness to consider a limited strike echoes earlier debates during his first term about using a calibrated show of force to deter nuclear ambitions abroad.

Critics warn that even a small strike could spiral into a wider conflict.

Supporters argue that credible military pressure is often what compels hostile regimes to negotiate seriously.

With American forces building up and regional tensions rising, the coming days could prove decisive in determining whether Iran returns to the bargaining table or Trump opts to enforce his redline through military action.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.