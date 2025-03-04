Trump to Congress: Abbey Gate Plotter, Terrorist Arrested

President Donald Trump announced Tuesday night that the "monster" behind the Abbey Gate bombing at the Kabul, Afghanistan, airport in 2021 has been arrested and is on his way to the U.S. to face "the swift sword of American justice."

Pakistan detained Mohammad Sharifullah, a senior Islamic State commander, who the U.S. claims orchestrated the bombing that killed 13 American service members and 170 Afghan citizens, Axios reported late Tuesday night.

Trump announced the arrest but not the name during his joint address to Congress on Tuesday night on Capitol Hill, carried live by Newsmax and Newsmax2.

"Tonight, I am pleased to announce that we have just apprehended the top terrorist responsible for that atrocity, and he is right now on his way here to face the swift sword of American justice," Trump told lawmakers.

"I want to thank especially the government of Pakistan for helping arrest this monster. This was a very momentous day for those 13 families who I actually got to know very well. Every one of them called and everybody was on the line and they did nothing but cry with happiness. They were very happy. As happy as you can be under those circumstances," Trump added.

Axios reported Sharifullah is being extradited to the U.S. and will arrive Wednesday to face charges.

