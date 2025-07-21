Trump Calls for Sen. Schiff to Be Jailed

President Donald Trump has escalated his attacks on Sen. Adam Schiff, calling on the California Democrat to go to prison in a post on Truth Social.

The president wrote in the post that "Adam 'Shifty' Schiff is in BIG TROUBLE! He falsified Loan Documents. He once said my son would go to prison on a SCAM that Schiff, along with other Crooked Dems, illegally 'manufactured' in order to stage an actual coup. My son did nothing wrong, knew nothing about the fictional story. It was an American Tragedy! Now Shifty should pay the price of prison for a real crime, not one made up by the corrupt accusers!"

Last week, Trump accused Schiff of improperly declaring a house he owned in Maryland as his primary residence to get a lower mortgage rate.

The senator responded to those accusations on X, saying that "this is just Donald Trump's latest attempt at political retaliation against his perceived enemies. So it is not a surprise, only how weak this false allegation turns out to be."

Newsweek reported on Monday that Schiff has not been formally charged with any wrongdoing, and experts say it appears unlikely that the president's calls for prosecution will lead to formal legal action.