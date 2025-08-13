WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: donald trump | adam schiff | leak | whistleblower | classified info | russia | investigation

Trump Touts Schiff Leak Allegations

By    |   Wednesday, 13 August 2025 08:12 AM EDT

President Donald Trump early Wednesday used his Truth Social platform to draw attention to a whistleblower claim that Sen. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., approved the leaking of classified information to harm him politically and undermine his first presidency.

"Just out, irrefutable proof that Adam Shifty Schiff 'APPROVED PLAN TO LEAK CLASSIFIED INFORMATION TO DAMAGE DONALD TRUMP,'" Trump posted on Truth Social.

The post came after the release of declassified FBI interview summaries, obtained by Newsmax's Alana Austin and reported Tuesday, in which a longtime House Intelligence Committee staffer alleged Schiff authorized the dissemination of classified material during the height of the Russia investigation.

The whistleblower, described as a Democrat-leaning intelligence professional, told the FBI in 2017 that Schiff's intent was to discredit Trump. The staffer characterized the actions as "unethical," "illegal," and "treasonous," but said Schiff claimed the Constitution's speech and debate Clause would shield him from prosecution.

The whistleblower allegations are separate from an ongoing Justice Department investigation into Schiff's real-estate dealings. Federal prosecutors are examining whether Schiff falsely claimed a Maryland home as his primary residence on mortgage documents while also receiving a tax exemption on a California condominium. That probe stems from a criminal referral by the Federal Housing Finance Agency.

Schiff's office on Tuesday called the whistleblower's claims "categorically false."

The FBI documents have been sent to Congress for review, according to officials familiar with the matter.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


