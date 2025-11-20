Trump Calls on ABC to Get 'Bum' Kimmel 'Off the Air'

President Donald Trump is again slamming ABC late-night host Jimmy Kimmel, calling on the network to "get the bum off the air" after Kimmel's Wednesday night remarks on the release of federal records tied to Jeffrey Epstein.

"Why does ABC Fake News keep Jimmy Kimmel, a man with NO TALENT and VERY POOR TELEVISION RATINGS, on the air? Why do the TV Syndicates put up with it? Also, totally biased coverage. Get the bum off the air!!!" Trump wrote on Truth Social early Thursday.

Kimmel, during his opening monologue on "Jimmy Kimmel Live," said Trump was "bracing for Hurricane Epstein" ahead of the vote to release the federal records.

"We are carefully following the path of Hurricane Epstein right now. It is a Category 5, it's expected to make landfall sometime very soon," Kimmel said.

The show later posted the segment to YouTube under the title, "Trump Braces for Hurricane Epstein, Spews Nonsense & Elon Joins for Dinner with Saudi Crown Prince."

"We are one step closer to answering the question, what did the president know, and how old were these women when he knew it," the comedian added, offering no evidence for the claim.

Kimmel's show typically tapes at 7:30 p.m. ET, before Trump announced he had signed the bill.

Kimmel told viewers during the taping that there was only a "12% chance" Trump would sign the legislation.

It was the second night in a row that he ridiculed Trump.

In his Tuesday night monologue, he addressed the incident in which Trump told a female journalist aboard Air Force One, "Quiet, piggy."

Trump was being questioned about his ties to Epstein by a reporter from Bloomberg when he appeared to make the remark.

"Trump is not a happy little meal right now," Kimmel said Tuesday. "Every time he gets asked about Jeffrey Epstein, he loses his mind."

"If a man spoke like that to a female coworker in a workplace harassment training video, you'd go, 'Ah, that's over the top. Nobody would do that,'" he said.

The late-night host added, "If the pilot on Air Force One behaved like the president, he wouldn't be allowed to fly the plane."

Kimmel's program has faced scrutiny in recent months.

ABC suspended the show "indefinitely" in September after Kimmel's comments regarding the assassination of conservative leader Charlie Kirk.

"We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang trying to characterize this kid who killed Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them," he said at the time.

Accused shooter Tyler Robinson has been charged with aggravated murder and other offenses in Kirk's killing at Utah Valley University on Sept. 10.

Kimmel returned to the air Sept. 23 after a weeklong absence, and used his first show back to take shots at Trump and FCC Chair Brendan Carr while not apologizing for his earlier comments.