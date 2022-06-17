Trump: 'Would Anybody Like Me to Run for President?'

Standing against what he calls a left turn away from God and a Democrat spin into a two-tiered system of justice, former President Donald Trump teased a 2024 president campaign Friday before the Faith and Freedom Coalition — stopping short once again of declaring it officially.

Treating Democrats and Republicans equally, Trump vowed, will be "one of the most urgent tasks facing the next Republican president."

"I wonder who that will be," Trump said to a standing ovation at the Road to Majority Policy Conference at Nashville, Tennessee's Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center in a speech that aired live on Newsmax.

"Yeah, thank you very much. That's very nice. I appreciate it. Am I allowed to cry like Adam Kinzinger? I still haven't figured out if his crying is real. It's hard to believe it's real."

Trump continued before another raucous ovation: "Would anybody like me to run for president?

"That's very nice. Thank you very much. Well, wow, that's really nice. I appreciate it. Have I done a lot for religion?"

Trump ripped President Joe Biden and the leftist forces of his party in turning away from God and religion in his administration.

"I'll tell you they don't want religion in our country," Trump said.

Going back to the political persecution of Republicans, Trump vowed he will consider pardons for Jan. 6 protesters who have faced far more harsh treatment than the violent rioters during the George Floyd protests to impact the 2020 presidential election.

"If I become president someday, if I decide to do it, I will be looking at them very, very seriously for pardons — very, very seriously," Trump added. "Should I decide to do it, we're going to be one people and one nation.

"America must have one set of laws and one system of justice. We don't have that. We have two systems. The radical left is not above the law and conservatives are not beneath the law."

Trump called the House Jan. 6 select committee and political persecution of his supporters a stain on America.

"The targeting and repression that is now being directed against Republicans and conservatives is totally unprecedented in American history," Trump concluded.

