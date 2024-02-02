×
Tags: donald trump | 2024 election | joe biden | border

New Trump Ad Hits Biden Hard on Border Crisis

Friday, 02 February 2024 09:51 PM EST

Former President Donald Trump unleashed a new campaign ad Friday that skewers President Joe Biden over him saying he has done all he can to fix the immigration crisis.

Trump posted the 30-second ad on his Truth Social account, writing "CRISIS AT THE BORDER," which is the title of the ad. It relies heavily on a quote from Biden after he was asked Tuesday if he has done all he could through executive authority regarding the immigration crisis.

"I've done all I can do. Just give me the power," said Biden, who is championing bipartisan border security legislation in the Senate.

Biden's quote is played throughout the ad, with images of migrants as a backdrop. Text from news headlines in the ad includes "Biden administration ends Trump-era 'remain in Mexico' policy," "Biden administration to halt deportations for 100 days," "Biden ends workplace immigration raids," and "U.S. will no longer deport people solely because they are undocumented."

The ad ends with "You did this Joe."

Like in 2016, the immigration crisis is expected to be a centerpiece of Trump's presidential campaign should he, as expected, secure the Republican nomination.

More than 8 million illegal immigrants have reportedly crossed into the U.S. from the southern border in Biden's three years in office. Total encounters at the southern border in the 2023 fiscal year, which ended Sept. 31, were a record 2,475,669, according to Customs and Border Protection data.

After three months of the current fiscal year, the U.S. is on pace for more than 3.1 million encounters at the southern border. In December alone, CBP reported 302,034 encounters, a record for one month in U.S. history.

Michael Katz

Michael Katz is a Newsmax reporter with more than 30 years of experience reporting and editing on news, culture, and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Politics
Friday, 02 February 2024 09:51 PM
