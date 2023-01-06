Activist Groups Lobby for Colorado to Disqualify Trump in 2024

Two political advocacy groups that are trying to disqualify former President Donald Trump from serving again are reportedly leading a rally in Colorado Friday to urge that state's Democratic Secretary of State, Jena Griswold, to ban Trump from the 2024 ballot.

The Hill reported Friday that the groups Mi Familia Vota and Free Speech For People are holding the rally as part of a nationwide effort to remove Trump as a declared 2024 candidate based on his actions leading up to, and during the protest and riot at the U.S. Capitol two years ago.

"Donald Trump violated his oath of office when he led the charge to overturn the results of the 2020 election," The Hill reported executive director and CEO of Mi Familia Vota, Hector Sanchez Barba, saying. "His actions only confirmed what the Latino community has long known: he is dangerous. The disqualification clause in the 14th Amendment is clear: anyone who violates their oath of office is ineligible to run for higher office in the future. Secretaries of State have the power to bar Trump for the ballot. There is ample evidence as to why he is not fit to hold office again, now all we are asking is for a Secretary of State to act."

According to Free Speech For People Campaign Director Alexandra Flores-Quilty, the House Select Committee on Jan. 6 showed the former president engaged in "criminal activity" in his alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 election.

"The bipartisan House Jan. 6 Committee showed that Trump engaged in a criminal conspiracy to overturn the results of the 2020 election, culminating with his incitement of violent insurrection at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021," she said in The Hill's report. "The Insurrectionist Disqualification Clause is clear: Trump's actions were a violation of his oath of office and therefore make him constitutionally ineligible for any future run for office under Section 3 of the Fourteenth Amendment. Secretaries of State now have a duty to uphold the Constitution and protect our democracy by ensuring Trump is barred from the ballot."

It is not the first time the groups have battled Trump.

The organizations' filed a voter intimidation lawsuit against Trump, then-Attorney General William Barr, and Acting Homeland Security Director Chad Wolf in 2020, ahead of that year's presidential election, but were denied a motion for relief by U.S. Federal Court for the District of Columbia Judge Richard Leon in October 2020 on a complaint that Trump and his administration had violated several federal laws including the Voting Rights Act of 1965.

"We disagree with Judge Leon's decision in this case," Barba said in a statement from his organization at the time. "The evidence is overwhelming that court intervention here was necessary to stop this illegal voter intimidation by President Trump, Attorney General Barr, and Acting Secretary Wolf. Despite this ruling, we will remain vigilant in fighting to protect the right to vote and our democracy."