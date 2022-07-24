×
Tags: donald trump | 2024 | cancer | dick morris

Dick Morris to Huckabee: God Spared Me to Get Trump Reelected

Dick Morris

Political strategist Dick Morris (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Sunday, 24 July 2022 07:23 PM EDT

Speaking on "Huckabee," Dick Morris, author of the bestselling new book "The Return: Trump's Big 2024 Comeback" said that after a bout with cancer in 2016, God spared him to get former President Donald Trump reelected in 2024.

"I decided to go work for Trump after I recovered from radiation," Morris told former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee. "Because, frankly, I was near death at two points. And I decided that God had spared me for a purpose and that purpose was to get Donald Trump reelected."

Morris said his new book describes how a presidential win for Trump in 2024 would look different than in 2016.

"The big thing that bedeviled him was the voter fraud and the way the 2020 election turned out," Morris continued. "I believe we have hit on a formula to end it, and I explain it in the book. I do not think there will be any fraud in '24 because the Supreme Court is about to rule in a case called Moore v. Harper."

According to Ballotpedia, "the case concerns the independent state legislature doctrine, which theorizes that state legislatures alone are empowered by the Constitution to regulate federal elections without oversight from state courts."

"This court case," Morris added, "if we win it, which I think we will, ... takes it completely out of the hands of the governors. And the legislature alone makes that determination."

