Trump Campaign Slams Manhattan DA: 'The Latest Witch-Hunt'

Former President Donald Trump's 2024 campaign team stressed that the Manhattan district attorney's office considering criminal charges against him is just "the latest witch-hunt."

In a Thursday statement, campaign spokesman Steven Cheung wrote that Trump is "completely innocent" of the claim he facilitated the extortion of adult film actress Stormy Daniels to keep alleged relations between the pair disclosed.

"The latest Witch-Hunt is being brought on by George Soros-backed Radical Left Democrat prosecutor Alvin Bragg," the campaign said of the Manhattan prosecutor.

"Everyone knows it's a sham," he continued. "In fact, the Department of Justice stocked the DA's office with top people from DC to help 'Get Trump' at a local level."

Trump's team also accused Bragg of making political donations to Democrat candidates, specifically Sen. Raphael Warnock of Georgia. The recent actions from his office, they argue, are because the former president is leading in the polls.

"From Russia, Russia, Russia, to the Mueller Hoax, to Impeachment Hoaxes 1 and 2, and even the Unlawful Mar-a-Lago Raid, Democrats have investigated and attacked President Trump since before he was elected – and they've failed every time," Cheung assured.

Bragg is currently mulling whether to charge Trump after he allegedly reimbursed Michael Cohen, his former personal attorney, for paying Daniels $130,000 to stay quiet in the closing days of the 2016 presidential campaign season.

The district attorney's office had informed Trump earlier this month of his right to testify before a grand jury currently investigating the case. According to The New York Times, the move signaled a future indictment is likely.