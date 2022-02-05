Trump Decries Dems, RINOs Push to Change Presidential Election Process

Former President Donald Trump waged skepticism by way of his "Save America" network about a push from Democrats, and RINO's, or Republicans in name only, to change the certification process for a presidential election.

"Mike Pence said he had no authority other than to send the votes forward to the Old Crow, Mitch McConnell," Trump said in a quote provided by his spokeswoman Liz Harrington. "If so, why are the Dems and RINOs fighting so hard to make it impossible for a VP to do so in the future?"

According to a report from the Washington Examiner in early January, "lawmakers in both parties are eyeing legislation that would change the ease with which lawmakers can object to presidential election results following last year's riot at the U.S Capitol on Jan. 6, the day both the House and Senate met to certify President Joe Biden's victory under the Electoral Count Act."

If such a process moved forward, an open and unanswered question would be what role a vice president would play in the certification of electoral votes.

While "McConnell didn't point to any specific legislation ... his comments open the door to a bipartisan agreement at some point in the future," the report added.

Harvard law professor Alan Dershowitz told Newsmax Saturday the process for certifying a presidential election should remain as is, and any challenge to it should be taken up in the courts.

"The 12th Amendment provides the president of the Senate shall open all the certificates and then the vote shall then be counted," Dershowitz says. "The vice president seems to be on the right side of this issue – that it would take a stretched reading of the Constitution to give him authority beyond the ministerial counting of the votes."

Dershowitz goes on to say that any challenges made to the election results should be done "probably in the courts or to the House and Senate as a whole, not to the vice president."

But he goes on to advocate for legislation that would be so "neutral" that neither Democrats nor Republicans could predict which side such legislation would favor.