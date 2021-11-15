Conservative Don Huffines Takes Aim at Beto O'Rourke for Texas Governor

A hard-line conservative and staunch Second Amendment defender running in the Texas GOP primary for governor took quick aim at Democrat gun-control advocate Beto O'Rourke on Monday.

Don Huffines, a real estate developer in Dallas, Texas, said he is a better candidate than Texas GOP Gov. Greg Abbott to defeat the liberal ideology of O'Rourke, a failed presidential (2020) and senatorial candidate (2018).

"Beto O'Rourke is a radical leftist whose views on abortion, gun rights, and just about everything else are outright hostile to the values of everyday Texans," Huffines' statement read. "I look forward to not only beating Greg Abbott in the Republican primary, but also beating Beto O'Rourke in the November general election."

O'Rourke stumped for President Joe Biden after he withdraw with low polling numbers in the 2020 Democrat presidential primary, but he did manage a well-funded challenge against Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, before losing by a handful of points in the largest red state.

"Democrats are licking their chops at the opportunity to run against Greg Abbott because they know he is a failed leader," Huffines' statement continued. "He has failed to secure the Texas border, failed to cut skyrocketing property taxes, and failed to keep Texas' lights on.

"To make matters worse, Abbott made it easier for Democrats to engage in voter fraud by lowering the criminal penalty from a felony to a misdemeanor. In order to win victory in November of 2022 and keep Texas red, Texas Republicans must nominate an actual Republican leader with a record of fighting for taxpayers."

Huffines added via tweet: "We need an actual Republican to beat Beto."