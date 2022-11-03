×
Tags: don bolduc | new hampshire | senate | majority | maggie hassan | the trafalgar group | poll

Trafalgar Poll: Bolduc Leads N.H. Dem Sen. Hassan by 1 Point

(Newsmax/"Spicer & Co.")

By    |   Thursday, 03 November 2022 12:57 PM EDT

New Hampshire remains one of the nation's smaller states, but it might have a huge impact on the Senate majority in the midterm elections.

GOP candidate Don Bolduc is leading incumbent Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., by 1.3 points (47% to 45.7%) in the latest poll released by The Trafalgar Group on Thursday.

That leaves the race inside the margin of error in the poll, but retired U.S. Brig. Gen. Bolduc's final-week momentum is renewing GOP hope for regaining the Senate majority by flipping this seat.

There remains 3.2% of the likely voters undecided in the poll, while the RealClear Politics polling average has Hassan leading by 0.5%, putting the race squarely in the tossup category before Tuesday's final midterm tally.

The Trafalgar Group surveyed 1,241 likely midterm voters Oct. 30-Nov. 1 and the results have a margin of error of plus or minus 2.9 percentage points.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Politics
Newsmax Media, Inc.

