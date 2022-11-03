Bolduc Campaign: N.H. Senate Candidate Dodges Punch

A man who attempted to punch Don Bolduc, New Hampshire's Republican candidate for the Senate, was arrested before Bolduc's debate with incumbent Maggie Hassan, a Democrat.

The incident involving Bolduc, a retired Army brigadier general, was revealed Wednesday by his campaign.

"As the general said on stage tonight, it's time to lower the temperature of the political discourse in this country," a Bolduc campaign spokesman told Boston 25 News. "Prior to the debate, an individual in the crowd gathered outside attempted to punch the general and was quickly apprehended and arrested. We are grateful to the quick response from law enforcement on the scene."

Kevin Donohoe, Hassan's campaign communications director, tweeted on Wednesday that the man was a "libertarian party activist."

Donohoe wrote: "Disgusting behavior. We saw this same libertarian party activist get aggressive with our campaign volunteers at this debate and the last."

Wednesday's debate between Bolduc and Hassan was the last before Tuesday's election.