Rep. Don Bacon: I Support Herschel Walker but He Must 'Come Clean'

Georgia Senate GOP nominee Herschel Walker, who has come under fire this week after claims that he allegedly paid for an ex-girlfriend's abortion despite his position on abortion restrictions, remains a valid candidate despite the controversy, but he should "come clean," Rep. Don Bacon said Sunday.

The Nebraska Republican, who is seeking reelection, told NBC's "Meet the Press" Sunday that he supports Walker for the policy positions he'll take, in comparison to those of his opponent, incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock.

"Sen. Warnock is one of the most liberal, progressive folks," said Bacon. "He wants abortion on demand until birth and only one in five voters support that."

But as for Walker, the former NFL star and Heisman Trophy winner "needs to come clean and just be honest," said Bacon.

"We also know that we all make mistakes and it's just better if this did happen to say, 'I'm sorry' and ask for forgiveness," he said.

Bacon disagreed when asked if by supporting Walker, that meant Republicans are willing to win at all costs and pointed out that Warnock has been accused of spousal abuse by his ex-wife.

"I hope you're showing some equal opportunity here with both these candidates," said Bacon.

The congressman also said Sunday he supports a proposal from Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C. for a nationwide ban on abortions past the 15th week of pregnancy, and he said he thinks most voters support that as well.

However, Bacon said the Senate won't vote to pass that bill, so such decisions will have to be made at the state level, no matter which party holds the majority vote in the House or Senate.

"I believe in the humanity of the unborn child," he said. "I think the science has taken us way beyond where Roe v. Wade had us…most of the free world has left America behind. The free world has seen the science of the unborn child. And they've moved more toward a more reasonable policy of 12-15 weeks."

In the past, Bacon has argued that a fetus has constitutional rights at conception, but on Sunday, he said it's also important to move forward with legislation.

"The American voters right now are at 12-15 weeks," he said. "I accept that reality. And I want to move us forward."

Bacon, in further discussion, spoke out about President Joe Biden's assessment of an "armageddon" taking place if Russian President Vladimir Putin moves forward with nuclear weapons, and said he agrees the Russian leader is dangerous, as he is a "cornered animal."

"His country's being embarrassed not only by being defeated but the barbaric behavior of his country in Ukraine, stealing their grain, sexually assaulting their women, murdering those innocent people," Bacon said. "Right now, he's unstable. But you can't let this guy threaten us and bully us around. Because if you cave out of fear, he'll do it again."

But Biden was "too flippant" with his comments about "armageddon," and must be more cautious, said Bacon.

The congressman also on Sunday defended Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., after the senator said during former President Donald Trump's rally Saturday that Democrats want reparations for minorities because their party is “pro-crime.”

"I wouldn't say it the same way, but there is a problem in our country with crime," he said while denying that the comment about reparations was racially-charged.

"We can't ignore we have a 40-50% violent crime increase because Democrat politicians and prosecutors are putting violent criminals back on the street early, and it's unacceptable," he said. "When a guy commits a crime the first time, shame on them. When society releases that same criminal and they create more victims, that's shame on us for letting that happen."