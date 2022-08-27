×
Tags: doj | trump | patel

Former Trump Admin Patel Slams DOJ For Not Redacting Name in Trump Affidavit

Kash Patel, a former chief of staff to then-acting Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller. (Brandon Bell/Getty)

Saturday, 27 August 2022 07:34 PM EDT

Former Trump administration official Kash Patel on Saturday slammed the Department of Justice for not redacting his name in the affidavit that the FBI used to get a warrant for searching former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate to look for classified documents.

A federal judge earlier this week ordered the DOJ to make public a redacted version of the affidavit.

“Today marks another vicious attack from DOJ/FBI who intentionally jeopardized my safety by un-redacting my name in the most reviewed search warrant in the history of the United States,” Patel wrote in a statement on Truth Social.

“This cartel of corruption inside our government is so devoid of concern about national security, they could not be bothered to see the judge in-person. Instead, they literally called in the raid on the home of a former president via the FBI’s best friend, Zuckerberg’s WhatsApp.”

Patel also said the DOJ is “on the line for my security with their dangerous actions.”

“This same FBI has been investigating death threats made against me due to baseless political overreach by government gangsters and in their greed for political vengeance, have threatened my safety again,” he continued. “Me, a former national security prosecutor, Deputy DNI, Chief of Staff for DoD, and lead investigator for Russia Gate – the very investigation they continue to work so hard to cover up.”

He concluded with: “Brown Lives Matter” and adding, “These gangsters are on notice.”

The 32-page affidavit — heavily redacted to protect the safety of witnesses and law enforcement officials and “the integrity of the ongoing investigation” — offers the most detailed description to date of the government records being stored at Mar-a-Lago long after Trump left the White House. It also reveals the gravity of the government’s concerns that the documents were there illegally.

The document makes clear how the haphazard retention of top secret government records, and the apparent failure to safeguard them despite months of entreaties from U.S. officials, has exposed Trump to fresh legal peril just as he lays the groundwork for another potential presidential run in 2024.

“The government is conducting a criminal investigation concerning the improper removal and storage of classified information in unauthorized spaces, as well as the unlawful concealment or removal of government records,” an FBI agent wrote on the first page of the affidavit.

Politics
Saturday, 27 August 2022 07:34 PM
