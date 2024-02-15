DOJ Says It Disrupted Russian Hacking Campaign

The Department of Justice on Thursday said it had successfully disrupted a Russian hacking campaign that infiltrated "a network of hundreds of small office/home office routers."

"The Justice Department is accelerating our efforts to disrupt the Russian government's cyber campaigns against the United States and our allies, including Ukraine," said Attorney General Merrick Garland.

"In this case, Russian intelligence services turned to criminal groups to help them target home and office routers, but the Justice Department disabled their scheme. We will continue to disrupt and dismantle the Russian government's malicious cyber tools that endanger the security of the United States and our allies."

"For the second time in two months, we've disrupted state-sponsored hackers from launching cyberattacks behind the cover of compromised U.S. routers," said Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco. "We will continue to leverage all of our legal authorities to prevent harm and protect the public — whether the hackers are from Russia, China, or another global threat."

The report comes the same day Russian President Vladimir Putin said he would prefer to see Joe Biden win a second term as U.S. president, describing him as more experienced and predictable than Donald Trump — even though Moscow strongly disagrees with the current administration's policies.

"Biden, he's more experienced, more predictable, he's a politician of the old formation," Putin said, when asked which candidate would be better for Russia. "But we will work with any U.S. leader whom the American people trust."